vrCAVE CEO Talks Shop in Bob Cooney Live Show

The CEO of vrCAVE recently detailed the advantages of virtual reality escape rooms in a live show hosted by Bob Cooney.

In the April 17th episode of The Being Virtual Show — “How vrCAVE Quietly Became the World’s Largest Escape Room Company” — Alex Rossol recounted how virtual reality escape rooms, as opposed to more traditional models, can enhance efficiency, throughput and simplicity.

“With customers, they have a vague sense of what they want, and a definite sense of what they don’t want,” Rossol said of developing the vrCAVE concept. “You’re able to find that difference between the two by actually bringing something in front of them.”

Click here to watch the recorded episode on Cooney’s YouTube channel, where Rossol shares where he thinks escape rooms are heading in the future.