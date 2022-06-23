VR Maker Virtuix with Specials at Bowling Show

If VR is on your shopping or learn-more list, Virtuix will be at Bowl Expo with some show specials to share with customers at booth #1430. Among them will be an option for 0% financing.

Stop by the booth to “experience why Omni Arena is a top revenue earner among today’s VR attractions,” the company said.

Omni Arena offers built-in esports contests that deliver repeat play that they say is “unmatched in the industry.” Cash prizes from a $100,000 prize pool help attract guests and boost revenues. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.