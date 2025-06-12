VR Headset Market Expected to Explode

The VR headset market is set to grow from its current market value of roughly $9.1 billion to nearly $52 billion by 2034, according to research published by Global Market Insights.

The study said that the increased integration of AI with VR technology has “significantly transformed user experiences, making virtual environments smarter and more interactive.”

Regionally, the North American market makes up about $3.5 billion of the global value, which is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade.

