VR Gets Lethal in New Mode for Space Marine Game

A new game mode for Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax intends to transform the landscape of virtual reality combat at Zero Latency VR locations.

Threat: Lethal pits players against relentless aliens – controlling the crowds while avoiding friendly fire and reviving fallen comrades when needed. Team failure resets the level, and conquering a checkpoint hikes up the difficulty.

“It stands as our toughest and most competitive game mode to date,” said Zero Latency CEO Tim Ruse. “It’s a proving ground for the elite.”

Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax launched in September 2024. This latest update is meant to introduce the critical twist of being inseparably dependent on one’s teammates for progression through the experience.

The new mode made its way to Zero Latency venues globally on March 12. The trailer is available online: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqL_jiYW_2I.