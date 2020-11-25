VR Entertainment Award Goes to ILMxLAB, The VOID

Avengers: Damage Control by ILMxLAB and The VOID took the award for Out-of-home VR Entertainment of the Year at the recent VR Awards 2020. Click here to see the trailer for that game, which features the wildly-popular Marvel license.

The presenters noted: “Out-of-home VR entertainment brings a new level of immersion to theme parks, cinemas, attractions, museums and more. Nominees for this award have researched, implemented and carried out a truly outstanding, quality experience that has resulted in a high level of user satisfaction.”

Aside from the winner, nominees included: Frontgrid for ParadropVR City Flyer; Hologate for Blitz; The VOID for Jumanji: Reverse the Curse; SOMNIACs for Birdly – Paradise Lost; Ballast Technologies Inc. & SubSea Systems forDIVR+; Vertigo Arcades & CrazyBunch for Ghost Patrol VR; The Dream Corporation for OTHERWORLD; Wevr for TheBlu: Deep Rescue; and REWIND & holoride for Universal Monsters Presents: Bride of Frankenstein holoride.

The Welsh-based company Frontgrid was excited at the nomination, which recognized their City Flyer, which launched last summer at King Power Mahanakhon, a skyscraper in Bangkok, Thailand, where it has received a “fantastic reaction” from guests, the company reports. Click here to learn more about that attraction.