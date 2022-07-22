VR Collective Hosting VAR Box Overview

Join Bob Cooney and The VR Collective next week to learn more about VAR Box, the newest esports VR arcade shooter.
The Collective (made up of Cooney, AVS Companies, Shaffer Distribtuing and TrainerTainment) has a session on July 27 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. You can click here to reserve your slot for the virtual presentation.
VAR Box is an unattended game taking up only 10 sq. ft. of space. It uses the latest Pico Neo Pro 3 headsets and features a 42” LCD display that shows onlookers all the VR action. Contact Shaffer Distributing for details ([email protected]).