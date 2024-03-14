VR Arcade Summit Kicks Off Monday at Amusement Expo

The VR Arcade Game Summit, dubbed North America’s largest location-based virtual reality conference, will begin Monday, March 18, along with the first general educational sessions as part of Amusement Expo International. The seminars will be held at the Westgate Hotel, which is located right by the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In the Westgate’s Pavilion 9 from 9 a.m.-noon, you’ll find the VR Arcade User Group, hosted by organizer Bob Cooney and led by Dave Myers (HTC Vive), Jeremy Paige (vrCAVE) and Shabeer Sinnalebbe (Synthesis VR/XR Immersive Tech). From 7-10 p.m. that day, there will also be a special VR Summit VIP reception held at Spy Ninjas HQ.

More VR sessions will run on Tuesday, March 19, including “What Makes Great VR Games” from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in Pavilion 9 with a panel discussion featuring Eugene Jarvis (Raw Thrills), Joe Mares (Fun Empire) and David Illes (Worlds Beyond).

Click here to see the Expo schedule or visit www.amusementexpo.org.