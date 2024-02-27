VR Arcade Summit Continues Growing in Seventh Year

The VR Arcade Game Summit, which is held in conjunction with the annual Amusement Expo, is set to take place at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas from March 18-19. Organizers recently noted that HTC VIVE has signed on as this year’s presenting sponsor, joining a record number of location-based VR companies participating in the conference.

“Operators who attend the Do-It-Yourself Free Roam session will learn how to build their own free-roam arenas for a fraction of what it cost just last year,” said event organizer Bob Cooney. “New technology has made it the most affordable way to bring virtual reality experiences to the public. Beyond the price advantages, free-roam, multiplayer VR is the answer to the isolation problem inherent in early VR arcades, where players would enter a booth by themselves and play for up to an hour. Free-roam VR puts all the players together in a shared physical space where they experience the joy of social gameplay.”

Also at the event, operators from around the world will convene to learn how to “best utilize HTC VIVE products and software to streamline their operations,” Cooney explained.

Executives from HTC, SynthesisVR and vrCAVE will be offering insights into their latest product features and will be answering questions from audience members. All current and future operators are welcome to attend.

The new Spy Ninjas HQ in Vegas – the brainchild of YouTubers Chad Wild and Vy Qwaint – will play host to a VR Summit VIP reception, to be held March 18 from 7-10 p.m. Click here to learn more and get tickets.

Learn more at www.vrarcadesummit.com.