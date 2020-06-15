VR Arcade Makes Debut in South Carolina

Wantec VR, a new virtual reality arcade in Greenville, S.C., just opened its doors. Owners Stefan and Daria Rupp said they offer fully immersive, full-body virtual reality in a controlled, safe and open setting.

“We want it to be an experience you go to with your friends and family,” Stefan said. “Something you do together with other people.”

According to the Greenville Journal, players can book a time to play the VR games. Since it’s based on appointment, groups of players will have the entire area to themselves throughout the experience. “It’s a way to experience something you may never have experienced before,” Stefan added. “You can see a whole different world right here in town.” Learn more at www.wantecvr.com.