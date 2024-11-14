VR Arcade and Attraction Summit in Vegas This March

The VR Arcade Game Summit organizers recently announced the event’s evolution into the “VR Arcade and Attractions Summit.” The strategic shift “reflects the expanding role of virtual reality in location-based entertainment, moving beyond traditional games and arcades to encompass a broader range of immersive experiences,” organizer Bob Cooney said.

The VR Arcade and Attractions Summit is the longest-running and largest conference dedicated to virtual reality and location-based entertainment professionals. For more than eight years, it has connected innovators and led the charge in advancing immersive experiences.

In the coming year, the education program will be held at the Westgate Hotel from March 17-18, followed by a trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 19-20, concurrently and in association with Amusement Expo International.

This year’s summit centers around the theme “The Downloadable Theme Park,” highlighting how VR technology is beginning to revolutionize the entertainment industry by offering cost-effective and versatile alternatives to traditional fixed amusement infrastructure.

“Virtual reality is transforming how we think about location-based entertainment,” said the Summit’s founder and host, Bob Cooney. “Consumers are demanding more immersive entertainment, but building immersive venues can cost millions to billions of dollars, as in the case of The Sphere in Las Vegas. We’re excited to showcase how VR enables experiences that are not only more affordable but also offer limitless possibilities ranging from gaming to storytelling to cultural and art experiences.”

For the second consecutive year, HTC VIVE will be returning as the presenting sponsor. They will showcase their latest VIVE Focus Vision headset and their entire hardware and software ecosystem, which has become the industry standard for location-based virtual reality. HTC will also showcase how their VR solutions, like Viveverse, can help entertainment venues in training, development, and even technical repair services.

Following the two-day VR Arcade and Attractions Summit, attendees can experience the newest location-based VR games at the Amusement Expo trade show. Global manufacturers like SEGA, LAI Games, UNIS and others will display dozens of new VR products. In the Free Roam pavilion, software solution developers will showcase their latest multiplayer games, and leading headset and peripheral manufacturers will showcase their latest technology.

More information on the agenda, speakers and sponsors is available at www.vrattractionsummit.com. Advanced registration for operators is $180, and various discounts are available to members of associated trade associations. For registration and pricing information, go to www.amusementexpo.org.