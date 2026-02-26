VNEA’s World Pool Event This May in Vegas

The Valley National 8-Ball League Association will celebrate their 46th Annual World Pool Championships at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from May 21-30.

A president’s reception dinner will be held on May 28, and the awards banquet and entertainment will be on May 30.

VNEA says there will be five new members inducted into their Hall of Fame, the World Team Competition, the issuing of Lifetime VNEA Sanctions, the presentation of their Meritorious Service Award, and much more.

A full tentative schedule with more details is available at www.vnea.com.