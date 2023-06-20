VNEA’s 43rd Pool Championships Complete

The 43rd Annual VNEA World Pool Championships were held May 25-June 3 at the Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas with more than 4,000 league players on hand to compete and have a good time. They came in from 28 states, six Canadian provinces and six other countries.

According to the organizers, there were matches on some 300 Valley pool tables, including 200 brand-new tournament tables, and competition in 60 unique divisions for every skill level.

Among the highlights was a $6,500 AMI jukebox giveaway, appearances by professionals Dave “Ginger Wizard” Pearson, Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman and Jerry Briesath, and a host of other player events. More details to come in an upcoming issue of RePlay.