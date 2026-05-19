VNEA World Pool Event Begins Tomorrow

The Valley National 8-Ball League Association will celebrate their 46th Annual World Pool Championships at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas starting tomorrow, May 21. The tournament runs through next Saturday, May 30.

A president’s reception dinner will be held on May 28, and the awards banquet and entertainment will be on May 30.

The Junior Pool Championships are scheduled for July 23-26 at the Marriott Center in S. Sioux City, Nebraska.