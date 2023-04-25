VNEA World Pool Champs in Vegas Soon

The VNEA World Pool Championships will be held May 25-June 3 at the Westgate Las Vegas. It’s the 43rd annual running of the event, featuring more than 300 Valley pool tables.

Competitions include 8-ball and 9-ball singles, team events, scotch and open doubles. There will also be live entertainment, appearances by professional pool players and an awards banquet.

Players of all skill levels are welcomed. You can visit www.vnea.com for more details. You can book a discounted room through the site or by calling 800-635-7711 and mentioning VNEA.