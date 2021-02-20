VNEA World Pool Championships May 27-June 5

According to VNEA’s recent 8-Ball News & Views, the World Pool Championships will be at Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from May 27-June 5, where the association will be celebrating 40 years.

“We are staying positive that this virus will be under control by May,” organizers wrote. “We will constantly monitor and stay in touch regarding any Covid-related changes to our opening ceremonies.”

The awards banquet is scheduled for June 5 at 5 p.m., and as usual, the event is stacked with various competitions of all different skill levels. Learn more at www.vnea.com.