VNEA World Championships Canceled, 40th Anniversary Celebration Pushed to 2021

The 2020 VNEA World Championships, which was to be the pool association’s 40th anniversary celebration, have officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual event moves from May 20-30 this year to the rescheduled May 27-June 5, 2021, and will still be held at Bally’s in Las Vegas.

“We will still be celebrating our 40th Anniversary,” said VNEA about the 2021 event, “It will be bigger and better than it would have been this year as we have an extra year to plan.”

The association added that as the pandemic situation improves, they hope to host some virtual tournament events, contest and more this summer. “Your association truly appreciates your loyalty and support, and looks forward to great times ahead.”

To stay up-to-date, visit www.vnea.com. You can also read the full cancellation notice, from executive director R. Gregg Elliott and president Marshall Kohtz, here.