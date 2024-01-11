VNEA Welcomes Mike Wiltse

As of this week, Mike Wiltse has become the newest member of the VNEA office staff at their headquarters in Bay City, Mich.

According to the association, Wiltse joins the team as its office manager. He’ll work to “develop new and exciting programs” and continue to grow their charter holder and player bases around the world.

“We’re all very excited to have Mike onboard and look forward to him bringing a fresh outlook and his professional attitude to our office and continue to lead our association into the future,” they shared.

An avid bowler and successful college coach, Wiltse previously worked and taught in law enforcement and public safety.