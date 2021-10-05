VNEA to Host World Championships at Westgate

The Valley National 8-Ball League Assn. recently announced a partnership with Westgate Las Vegas, which will be the new home to the VNEA World Championships for the next several years – starting with the 2022 event scheduled for May 26-June 4.

According to VNEA, at 100,000 sq. ft. of event space, the Westgate will be the largest venue they’ve ever used for their pool tournament. “We will be setting a record number of spaciously placed Valley tables, over 300, and will have plenty of room,” the association said.

VNEA expects a record prize pool next year and a record-setting turnout. They added: “The fact that our Canadian friends and many of our regular international players were unable to attend in 2021 due to Covid ensures us that these loyal players will be eager to get back into the action and soak up the VNEA/Vegas experience.” Learn more at www.vnea.com.