VNEA to Give Away Customized Pool Table

A one-of-a-kind customized home pool table from Valley will be going home with a lucky participant in the 2022 VNEA World Championships, according to Brian Elliott, VNEA’s director of marketing and promotions.

“These tables are always a hit and this beauty would look incredible in one of our amazing players’ homes!” he said. The table will be given away at the event’s awards banquet, held from 5-8:30 p.m. on June 4.

The 42nd Annual VNEA World Pool Championships run from May 26-June 4 in Las Vegas. For the first time, it’ll be held at the Westgate. More information is available here or by visiting www.vnea.com.