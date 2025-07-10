VNEA Names Mike Wiltse New Executive Director

Effective July 1, Mike Wiltse was promoted from the VNEA’s office manager to its next executive director. Gregg Elliott, the longtime former exec, will serve as a senior advisor to VNEA as he transitions into retirement.

Elliott took the position as executive director for VNEA back in 1988 after working for nearly a decade as a CPA. He’ll remain “very active in growing the VNEA,” the association said.

Wiltse joined the VNEA team in 2023 after working and teaching in law enforcement and public safety for more than 30 years. He also coached Delta College’s women’s softball team to a National Championship in 1999 and will be inducted into the Bay County Sports Hall of Fame in November.

“Mike has spent a career serving people – always putting people first,” VNEA said. “He will continue that role with the VNEA as a leader who will always think of the members first.”

Contact [email protected] for more details.