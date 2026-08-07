VNEA Junior Pool Tourney Brings Hundreds of Players

VNEA held its 36th Annual International Junior Pool Championships from July 23-26 at the Marriott Event Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska. A total of 392 excited junior pool league players from 11 states, Canada and as far as New Zealand came to participate, representing 25 VNEA charters.

The association reported that matches were held on 80 Valley pool tables and there was competition in 31 events (three age groups and three divisions for each age group).

World pool champion and VNEA professional player representative Shane Van Boening entertained throughout the weekend with challenge matches, and photos and autographs.

To have your junior player participate, go to www.vnea.com.