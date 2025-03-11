VNEA Inducts Five into Hall of Fame

The Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) has inducted five new members into its Hall of Fame.

The inductees are Jerrod Frideres (N.T.S.; C&N Sales); Dave Leather (Aactive Coin); Tony Piazza (Entertainment Experts); John Stich (Midwest Pool Promotions); and Terry Young (C.M. Distributors).

Together, the group has more than 150 years of VNEA league experience among them. All members will be recognized at the induction ceremonies, which will be held at the upcoming 45th anniversary VNEA World Pool Championships in Las Vegas (May 22-31). Learn more at www.vnea.com.