VNEA Hosts 32nd World Junior Pool Championships

VNEA held their 32nd Annual World Junior Pool Championships July 21-24 at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa. Around 230 junior pool league players from 10 states, Canada, the Bahamas and New Zealand played matches on 80 pool tables.

There were 30 events in three different age groups, plus three divisions for every skill level. “Host operator Warner Coin put in countless hours allowing us to pull off another incredible event for our junior shooters,” VNEA organizers said.

Among those on hand were pool instructor Jerry Briesath, “Dr. Cue” Tom Rossman, pool entertainer Dave “The Ginger Wizard” Pearson and VNEA pro player representative Shane Van Boening.

