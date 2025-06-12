VNEA Completes 45th World Pool Championships

Held from May 22-31 at the Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the 45th VNEA World Pool Championships reportedly brought together more than 4,000 enthusiastic participants from 27 U.S. states, six Canadian provinces and seven other countries. Players of all skill levels were on hand to celebrate and compete.

The Championships featured matches on 300 specially-designed Valley tournament tables accompanied by 300 sets of new Aramith balls. Players representing 134 VNEA charters competed in 60 unique divisions, including seven team divisions designed to accommodate every skill level.

One of the highlights was the 12th Annual World Team Event, where Team USA emerged victorious. Additionally, the Championships adopted a paperless approach this year by using the CompuSport Event Software, which allowed participants to easily follow matches with large monitors and a convenient smartphone app.

