VNEA Celebrating 45 Years

Having started in 1980, VNEA is now in its 45th anniversary league season, bringing the World Pool Championships to the Westgate in Las Vegas from May 22-31.

With more than 300 Valley tables full of billiards action, the tourney welcomes all skill levels to play in 8-ball and 9-ball singles games, team, scotch and open doubles matches.

Meanwhile, the VNEA Junior Pool Championships will be held July 17-20 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn. It’s the 35th anniversary of that event.

