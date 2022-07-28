VNEA Announces New Board

The VNEA global pool league specifically for coin machine operators has announced its new top leadership, serving terms going from its upcoming 43 rd annual season and ending in 2024.

Taking the reins of the “Valley League” from outgoing president Marshall Kohtz (VVS, Inc., Lincoln, Neb.) is Scott Morgan, who entered the coin-op industry in 1983 when he went to work for the family-run Aactive Coin Machines. He’s built an extensive resume in his years with the company, the first 20-plus of which were spent on the road installing and servicing pool tables, video games and jukeboxes in the Southern Manitoba, Canada, area.

Aactive joined VNEA in 1994 and in 1996, Morgan traveled to his first VNEA Championships in Las Vegas to take the referee course. He later became Aactive’s league coordinator and also joined 10 VNEA Charter Holders from Western Canada to start the Western Canadian VNEA Championships. Morgan served that organization as a referee, head referee and VP and co-tournament director. He’s also been a presenter at VNEA workshops, conducted many referee certification classes and been involved nationally with several executive committee positions. Of Morgan, VNEA execs wrote, “Scott has always been eager to get involved and the VNEA has benefitted greatly from his commitment.”