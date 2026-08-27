VNEA Announces 2026-28 Board of Directors

The Valley National 8-Ball League Association has their 2026-28 board of directors for the upcoming 47th annual league season.

First and foremost, July Mehle of BMW Billiards was succeeded as VNEA president by Dave Everett, who began in the industry with Acme Music in Warren, Ohio, and has held the position of league coordinator for 40-plus years. He’s currently with Bell Music in Copeland, Ohio, coordinating leagues with his brother John.

The other board members include 1st vice president Scott Morgan (Aactive Coin); 2nd vice president and treasurer Shane Jorgensen (ABQ Amusement); 3rd vice president Rod Stebelton (Stebelton Music & Vending); charter holder director at large Tammie Kerby (Tri Valley Vending); manufacturer director Dave Courington (AMI Entertainment); and secretary Trey Stites (Valley-Dynamo).

Learn more about the association at www.vnea.com.