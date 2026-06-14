VNEA 46th World Pool Championships Conclude

The 46th Annual VNEA World Pool Championships were held May 21-30 at the Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The event featured more than 4,000 pool players from 29 states, six Canadian provinces and nine other countries.

There was competition in 93 unique events, including 22 team divisions for every skill level – all played on 300 specially-designed Valley tournament tables with 300 sets of new Aramith balls.

Among the highlights: Team USA won the 13th Annual World Team event; two Valley home pool tables and three AMI jukeboxes were given away; and the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award was given to longtime VNEA Executive Director Gregg Elliott.

Hall of Fame inductees included Gary Bascome of Bermuda International Pool, who has been playing pool for more than 50 years and involved with VNEA for more than 30 years; James Brothers of Entertainment Experts, who’s been playing pool for 58 years and involved with VNEA for more than 30 years; David Benning of MG Leagues, who’s been playing pool for 63 years and involved with VNEA for 38 years; Jeff Maurer of C & N Entertainment, who’s been playing pool for 42 years and involved with VNEA for 40 years; and Bryce Norman of D & R Star/AAA, who’s been playing pool for 59 years and involved with VNEA for 46 years.

Much more, including a full list of results, is at www.vnea.com.