VNEA 44th Annual World Pool Event May 23-June 1

The Valley National 8-Ball League Assn. is celebrating their 44th Annual World Pool Championships at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from May 23-June 1.

Mini tournaments begin on May 22 and the main competitions begin May 24. Highlights of the event include a President’s Reception dinner at 7 p.m. on May 30 and a banquet and awards ceremony on the final day, June 1, from 5-8:30 p.m.

The pool tournament itself will feature 9-Ball Singles, 8-Ball Singles and team competitions in various groupings. Visit www.vnea.com for more details and a full schedule.