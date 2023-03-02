VNEA 43rd Annual Event Approaching

The VNEA World Pool Championships will be held May 25-June 3 at the Westgate in Las Vegas and organizers are excited to give away a custom pool table to a tourney participant.

That’s right – this one-of-a-kind, customized Valley home table, which celebrates the 43rd running of the event, will go home with one of the tournament shooters.

“These tables are always a hit and this beauty would look incredible in one of our amazing players homes!” said VNEA’s director of marketing and promotions Brian Elliott. Visit www.vnea.com for more info about the event.