Viva Las Vegas! Trade Show Begins Today; Education Sessions Wrapped Yesterday

The trade show portion of Amusement Expo begins today, March 29, at 9:45 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Central Hall. Registration opens there bright and early at 7 a.m., so you have plenty of time to enjoy the early festivities.

AEI’s Education Day concluded yesterday, March 28, following a series of well-attended general seminars as well as sessions surrounding the expanded VR Summit. RePlay will have full coverage in our May issue.

As for the trade show, remember that the floor is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today (March 29) and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. tomorrow (March 30). Also be sure to stick around from 5-6 p.m. tonight in the AEI Town Square booth for the inaugural Coin-Op Hall of Fame reception at the annual Beers & Cheers event.