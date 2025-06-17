Virtuix Wins Auggie Award

Virtuix’s Omni One was recently honored with an Auggie Award for “Best Interaction Product” at the Augmented World Expo in Long Beach, California. AWE is the AR/VR industry’s biggest trade show, and the Auggie Awards have been recognizing top products since 2010.

The public votes for five finalists in 20 categories. Then, a jury of industry experts and insiders decide on the recipients.

“Winning this Auggie Award is a major honor and a testament to the groundbreaking design and commercial success of Omni One,” said Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk (pictured above).

