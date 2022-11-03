Virtuix Unveils Rhythm Master

Omni Arena maker Virtuix has announced Rhythm Master, the eighth game for their popular esports attraction and their second new release this year. They’ll be showing it off in their booth #1828 at IAAPA Expo.

In Rhythm Master, up to four players walk to the tempo of the music and “slash the beats” to outscore their friends on the leaderboard. Beats fly toward players at a fast pace in three rounds of adrenaline-pumping music.

“Rhythm Master is incredibly fun for everyone,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “Adding walking movement to the popular ‘VR rhythm’ game genre provides an extra layer of excitement that’s only possible with Omni Arena’s 360-degree treadmills.”

Click here to watch a trailer or visit www.virtuix.com for more information.