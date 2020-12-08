Virtuix Unveils New Omni Arena Game

Dead Zone: Zombies is the latest game from Virtuix for its Omni Arena VR esports attraction. In the game, teams of up to four players work to fight hordes of zombies, collect supplies and survive a zombie apocalypse.

“Dead Zone is Omni Arena’s most thrilling and terrifying game to date,” said CEO and founder Jan Goetgeluk. “We designed the game to attract high repeat play. It’s easy for anyone to play, but thanks to its variety and depth, it offers a new experience every time.”

The game will be added to Omni Arena’s weekly and monthly esports tournaments. The top teams on the global leaderboard will win cash prizes from a $100,000 prize pool. Watch the trailer for Dead Zone here, or visit www.virtuix.com for more information.