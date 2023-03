Virtuix will have Omni Arena at AEI booth #1339 and will offer a 0% financing special for the show. “Experience why Omni Arena is a top revenue earner among today’s VR attractions,” the company said.

The platform’s built-in esports contests deliver repeat play and a $100,000 prize pool that helps attract guests in the first place.

Virtuix also recently touted their Omni One home entertainment system, which is shipping now. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.