Virtuix Takes Home VR Bobble Award

Omni Arena creator Virtuix won a VR Bobble Award at Amusement Expo. Given by industry expert Bob Cooney, the award recognizes the most innovative products in the amusement industry.

“Omni Arena was the first product that delivered a complete user journey in a turnkey solution,” Cooney said. “By incorporating a pre- and post-game experience, Omni Arena extends the experience time, enabling higher ticket prices. And Virtuix’s esports tournaments, offering cash prizes, drive repeat play and destination visits. Virtuix also thought about the employee experience, making a complex system simple to operate.”

The product has become a commercial success at FECs nationwide with more than 50 installs and average monthly revenues of $15,000.

“We’re grateful and humbled by this recognition,” said Virtuix founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk. “We’d like to thank all our customers and partners for helping us bring Omni Arena to reality.”

