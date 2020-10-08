Virtuix Shows Home VR Treadmill: Omni One

The VR team at Virtuix plans to build a VR treadmill for your home – the Omni One, which is being financed through a crowdfunding investment campaign. (Invest or learn more here.) Set to ship in mid-2021, the price is planned at $1,995.

A video of the prototype just hit the internet this week, and potential users are excited about the possibilities. According to The Verge, Virtuix describes the VR treadmill as something like a Peloton bike for gamers. While fitness isn’t the primary focus, it would definitely be on the list to complete any player’s home gym.

Learn more at www.virtuix.com.