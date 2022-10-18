Virtuix Shows Great Success at Jake’s Unlimited

Virtuix installed their Omni Arena attraction at Jake’s Unlimited in February and recently shared an update on how well the product is doing at the 90,000-sq.-ft. Phoenix entertainment center.

Bryan Maxwell, president of Jake’s Brands and general manager of Jake’s Unlimited, said since adding Omni Arena to their attraction mix, they’ve increased their guests’ average spend per visit by $7. “There’s nothing like it,” Maxwell said of the attraction. “There’s no other VR you can actually move around in, and there are so many benefits to it. I’m super happy with what it’s done.”

At $12 per play – or more via an unlimited pass – and with 350,000 guests per year, Jake’s will boost revenues by more than $2 million this year. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.