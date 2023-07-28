Virtuix Seeks Investors Through Aug. 10

Virtuix, makers of the Omni Arena, is seeking investors for their Omni One home platform through Aug. 10. More than $4.5 million has been committed by investors so far, according to the company, which is close to their $5 million goal.

“This is a unique opportunity to join us as a shareholder before we start shipping Omni One units to our waitlist of 35,000 interested customers, representing $100 million in potential sales,” the company said.

“Omni One sets us up for rapid revenue growth, and we’re ready to scale. And if you want more proof that we’re doing something truly groundbreaking, we have secured 20 patents covering all aspects of our technology including mechanical design, motion tracking and game integration.”

Click here to learn more or visit www.omni.virtuix.com for details.