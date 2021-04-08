Virtuix Reports Revenues Up 9% from Pre-Pandemic

Omni Arena, the VR attraction from Virtuix, is not only back in business but took in record revenues in March at its locations nationwide. Thanks in part to the spring break bump, the company said the average monthly revenue for March was $15,315 compared with the pre-Covid monthly average of $14,050.

According to Virtuix, roughly 25% of the locations were on track to earn more than $20,000 in a single month. They also added that their stats show that go-karting venues and multi-themed FECs have recovered the fastest, while trampoline parks and movie theaters are also enjoying an upswing but are recovering more slowly.

“Our operators’ revenues have not only recovered, but at many sites, they are exceeding pre-pandemic numbers,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “The data indicates that our industry is surging back. Guests are returning to entertainment venues and spending money.” Learn more about the attraction at www.virtuix.com.