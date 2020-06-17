Virtuix Reports Data From Reopened Venues

Creator of the virtual reality esports attraction Omni Arena, Virtuix recently shared encouraging usage data from entertainment centers that have reopened. The company said 12 of 26 Omni Arena locations have reopened the attraction and gameplay sessions each week have increased 120% on average.

At venues that have reopened for three weeks or more, Virtuix says gameplay sessions on Omni Arena have recovered to 95% of pre-lockdown levels. Overall, the revenues are averaging $2,400 per week, about 70% of pre-lockdown levels.

“We have not seen hesitation by guests to play virtual reality again,” said Kai Evans, owner of Adventure Park in Lubbock, Texas. “Guests are comfortable as long as you keep everything clean.” Added Virtuix founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk, “We’re all climbing out of a dark hole. The data is encouraging and shows that all is not lost. Together as an industry, we can get past this setback.”

In that spirit, Virtuix is offering special discounts on Omni Arena through the end of summer. The company’s esports contests, with a total of $100,000 in cash prizes this year, will resume on July 1. Players in the weekly and monthly contests will compete for $8,000 in prize money each month. Learn more about it at www.virtuix.com and call them at 737-202-4761 for any inquiries.