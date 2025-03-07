Virtuix Raises $1M for Omni One

The VR makers over at Virtuix are offering equity in the company and have raised more than $1 million with two more weeks to go in their campaign. They’ve also raised $14 million from major investors including JC Team Capital and Summerhill Investments.

Over the past year, the company has delivered their first 1,000 Omni One units for the home market and set up a factory with capacity to produce 3,000 units a month.

They’re also developing Omni Mission Trainer, a military training system that allows 15 soldiers to traverse unlimited areas while carrying authentic weapons and gear.

