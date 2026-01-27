Virtuix Makes Nasdaq Debut

The virtual reality maker Virtuix, which was initially crowdfunded on Kickstarter in 2013, now trades as VTIX on the Nasdaq.

“We’re only getting started,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “In a world where AI-powered 3D reconstruction techniques can rapidly generate photorealistic virtual environments, the missing piece is the ability to move through those worlds naturally. We pioneered the technology to make that possible.”

“Going public provides us with access to capital to fund our growth and develop new products like Virtual Terrain Walk, our training system for the defense sector. Looking ahead, we believe our ‘dual-use’ strategy of supplementing high-volume consumer sales with high-margin defense contracts positions us for achieving continued growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

