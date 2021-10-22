Virtuix Goes Viral, Gets 20M Views on TikTok

The Omni Arena from Virtuix recently went viral. A TikTok video featuring the attraction at Cinergy in Odessa, Texas, got more than 20 million views.

A comment on the video mentioning Cinergy Odessa as the attraction’s location had more than 100,000 likes. In the weeks following the video, revenues for Omni Arena at the location were up over 50%.

“We’re thrilled that our Odessa location got this level of attention,” said Todd Maunsell, Vice President of Cinergy Entertainment. “We’ve seen a jump in Omni Arena plays and guest traffic in these last few weeks.”

Added Virtuix founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk: “It’s exciting to see an FEC operator get so much online marketing exposure thanks to one of their attractions. This phenomenon illustrates how a unique and exciting VR attraction like Omni Arena can boost online marketing, guest traffic and ultimately revenues.” See the viral TikTok video here.