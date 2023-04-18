Virtuix Celebrates Omni’s Four Years at Pinballz

Virtuix’s Omni Arena has officially been at Pinballz in Austin, Texas, for four years. The company recently celebrated the milestone anniversary of the VR esports attraction – their first on location. Four years after installation, it still reportedly earns more than $10,000 a month.

“Omni Arena has been a top attraction for us,” said Darren Spohn, owner of Pinballz. “Even after four years, revenues are still strong, and we see lots of repeat play. Some of our guests come to Pinballz regularly to play in the month Omni Arena contests, which is a nice benefit.”

The arena allows up to four players to engage in the active experience. Guests compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool, sponsored by Virtuix. To date, the company has paid out more than $300,000 in prizes. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.