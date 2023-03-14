Virtuix Celebrates 70th Omni Arena Installation

Virtuix, maker of the virtual reality esports attraction Omni Arena, recently installed their 70th system. It went into Accelerate Indoor Speedway, a go-karting venue in Chicago owned by the Autobahn group.

“Our first Omni Arena, at Accelerate in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has exceeded our expectations, so we purchased two more Omni Arena systems in 2023,” said David Larson, managing partner of Autobahn Indoor Speedway. “The attraction’s esports contests are a great marketing tool to drive guests to our venue.”

Added Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk: “We’d like to thank our customers and partners for helping us achieve this milestone. Omni Arena has proven to be a long-term winner for our venues, driving revenues and high repeat play stats.” Learn more at www.virtuix.com.