Virtual Pizza Expo Live

Pizza Expo 2020 has moved online, and began yesterday, April 6, and runs through Friday, April 10. They have produced more than 50 hours of content to help pizzerias “survive, sustain and grow.” Like with a real-life show, there will be educational sessions and panel discussions (about 40 such sessions in the program).

“Since we can’t get to Pizza Expo this year, we’re bringing our top-notch education program to you!” organizers wrote. “We’ve packed a full schedule of roundtable talks and interviews with operators on our current challenging times and a complete lineup of past Pizza Expo educational seminars.” Best of all, it’s free. Visit www.pizzatoday.com for more details.