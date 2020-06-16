Virtual Amusement 360 Held June 23-24 for Free

Creative Works’ Amusement 360 event for June is going to be held live online from June 23-24, giving registrants “the most insightful, actionable content to help your business right now.” Attendance at the virtual event is free.

Day 1 will focus on helping new startup facilities, covering demographics and buying trends, project financing in the current economy, designing your facilities, selecting attractions and more. Day 2 will cater to existing businesses, and include interviews with top industry operators focusing on guest interactions, managing food and beverage, versatile attraction selections, and more.

Special guests include Michael Browning, CEO of Urban Air; Eddie Hamann, managing partner of Andretti’s Indoor Karting; Phil Kaplan, CEO of GameWorks; Jenny Emley and Keri Little, owners of High Five Entertainment; Jay Trietley, director of operations at Alley Cats; and Marc Wiese, general manager of Airway Fun Center. Learn more at www.amusement360.com and click here to register.