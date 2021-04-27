Virginia Covid Capacities Up at FECs, Other Venues

Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that the state of Virginia will further loosen capacity restrictions on businesses starting May 15. That includes indoor and outdoor FECs at 50% capacity, up from the current 30% capacity.

Indoor entertainment venues will be capped at 1,000 people, though that obviously won’t impact too many FECs. The entertainment venue category also includes bowling alleys, escape rooms, movie theaters, trampoline parks and more. Restaurants will also be able to sell alcohol after midnight again.

“I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June,” Northam said. “We are working to significantly ramp up vaccinations even further and aim to reduce capacity limits in June, hopefully all the way.”