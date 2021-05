Freeplay Bar & Arcade, with its classic games from the 1980s and 1990s, has fully resumed operations in Providence after Rhode Island ended the mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents last week.

The business also plans to open a new location in Worcester, Mass., by the end of June, according to WBZ. Along with retro video games, Freeplay has pinball, air hockey, Skee Ball and racing machines.

Learn more about it and get up-to-date information on the new location at www.freeplaybar.com.